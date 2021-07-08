 Skip to main content
Rosendale's dark view
Visiting Polson on Sunday, I loved the parade (fire engines! floats!), the girls’ softball game with its picnicking fans, the beanbag-pitching families at Glacier Brewery’s beer garden. The Fourth of July is for celebrating our country, with our neighbors.

But wait! I’m one of those evil Democrats, bent on destroying Independence Day. When I read Matt Rosendale's tale of leftist monsters scheming to steal a beloved holiday, I recognized the plot right away — it’s by Dr. Seuss, isn’t it? But in his vicious caricature, I didn’t recognize myself.

Little kids like simple stories — good-hearted villagers triumph over scowling grinches. You’d think Rosendale was grown-up enough to be ready for more complex accounts of reality. But no, he wants to hear about “the freeing of the slaves,” not the “Tulsa Race Riot or the Birmingham Church Bombings.” Patriotism means uplift! And he’ll lead a fight against Leftists, who “occupy the commanding heights” and presumably will soon start shelling hapless Republicans. (Funny, I hadn’t noticed a Democratic stranglehold on Montana politics.)

“We would do well to begin this fight early,” he counsels darkly. “We,” of course, means “Republicans”; Democrats are the enemy. Funny, I thought our U.S. representative was meant to represent all Montanans.

Linda Woodbridge,

Missoula

