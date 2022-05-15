Rosendale standing for the pre-born

The recent leaking of the draft opinion surrounding the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court is unprecedented. It is reprehensible that someone would try to use public pressure in an effort to force our Supreme Court Justices into ruling a certain way.

While we won’t know if the final decision reached by the court will match the prematurely released draft for a few more months, and amidst all of the uncertainty and chaos surrounding this decision, it is comforting to know that we have strong a strong pro-life voice in Representative Matt Rosendale, who has a long record of standing up for the pre-born.

Congressman Matt Rosendale has been endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee, and has always been an outspoken and unapologetic advocate for the right to life, and when re-elected, I am confident that he will continue to fight for the rights of the pre-born.

Thank you, Congressman Rosendale for your defense of all life!

David Howard,

Park City

