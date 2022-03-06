Rosendale is incorrect

On Wednesday Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against assisting the people of Ukraine in their defense against the war unleashed upon them by Russia. He said, "The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aide of either side in this foreign conflict."

Actually we do. In 1994 the U.S., Russia, and Britain committed to “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine" in the Budapest Memorandum. It went on to say the countries would "refrain from threat or the use of force" against Ukraine. It was these assurances that persuaded Ukraine to give up its 1,900 nuclear warheads. So there's the legal obligation.

I would think that, as a fellow human being, the moral obligation would be clear. It frightens me to think that Mr. Rosendale can watch the innocent people of a Ukraine being bombed out of their apartment buildings, premature babies living on subway platforms, a nuclear power station being targeted by the Russian army, and a million refugees fleeing the war and feel nothing.

His obliviousness to history, and lack of responsibility or compassion are stunning. He has no place representing Montana. He certainly does not speak for me.

Wendy Fox, Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0