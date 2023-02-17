Rosendale does not honor those who elected him

About 30 days ago I contacted Representative Matt Rosendale, through his official House of Representatives website, giving him the opportunity to explain his vote, in the affirmative, for the “Born Alive” bill which passed through the U.S. House of Representatives. Now I didn’t examine word for word the similarities or differences between the proposal passed through the U.S. House and the defeated Montana voter initiative dealing with this issue, but the intent of both measures seems clear.

My concern, my inquiry has nothing to do with which side of the pro-life or pro-choice debate you fall on, but with accountability. I believe if you ask Representative Rosendale about the importance of the United States government’s accountability he would firmly state he is onboard with increased accountability being good for the citizens. My question to him was what about his personal accountability to the voters of Montana?

Included in my request, for explanation, I clearly indicated that not only did I want a response but I fully expected one. Guess what? Surprise, no response. I am a lifelong Republican, 71 years, and believe in honoring those who elected you.

My take away from this encounter is what the hell are we paying for? With all sort of electronic venues available Representative Rosendale chooses to not respond. So, either his website is faulty in delivery of constituent requests or he dances to a single tune and not the one that Montanans are playing.

Keith Alltucker,

Choteau