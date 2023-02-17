Rewriting history does not change what happened

Why are our elected officials trying to corrupt the U.S. Constitution and the Montana state Constitution? The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is Freedom of Speech. Why are people so afraid of the written word? Why do legislators feel the need to rewrite history as in the case of Critical Race Theory; the mass killing of Jews in the Holocaust; or erasing the history and languages of Native Americans and the slaughter of these people by providing them with blankets contaminated with smallpox. Spoon-feeding children lies of a sanitized version of history does not prepare them for the realities of adult life.

Rewriting history doesn’t change what really happened. The “Greatest Generation” was a generation of men and women who were not afraid of history. Studying honest history made them decent, compassionate, brave and freedom-loving individuals. George Santayana is credited with the aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” History is ugly and I do not want to see any of these atrocities repeated.

Telling children that they can’t read a book only increases their desire to read it. All books are readily available on Amazon and other on-line sources. Are these laws really keeping children away from banned books? The Bible is filled with stories of lust, incest, adultery, murder, wars and violence. Is the Bible going to be banned?

I, for one, do not want books to be banned. As a parent I will decide what is acceptable reading material for my children — not based on any decision made by some Bible thumping zealot hiding behind some fictitious screen of morality. If I find a book is objectionable, I can explain to my children why the material is inappropriate. Whether or not they read a book is MY DECISION, not some politicians.

Absolutely NO ONE should be able to take away my right to freedom of speech or my right to choose my reading material.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte