Restore bison on CMR

Federal law directs the Fish and Wildlife Service to collaborate "to the extent practicable" with states to "timely and effectively" achieve refuge goals for wildlife management. Restoration of bison is necessary to achieve goals of the Charles M. Russell Refuge, of the federal refuge mission, and of the Department of Interior Bison Conservation Initiative.

Montana has long prevented restoring bison on the CMR. Now, our legislature and governor destroyed any hope of CMR bison for the foreseeable future. In such cases, courts ruled that a federal agency may proceed to achieve Congress-mandated national goals for federal land without a state's blessing.

With backing from the National Wildlife Federation, Native American Tribes have proposed to establish bison mostly under Tribal management on the CMR. Few members of NWF are aware of this detailed proposal, describing an intensity of management not appropriate for the refuge wildlife and focusing on benefits for Tribal members.