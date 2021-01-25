Responsible adults?

My forefathers fled England to Ireland to the United States in 1639. Subsequent generations kept moving westward and finally settled in Montana. We wanted the right to live our lives as we were taught us — love your neighbor as you love yourself. That is the Montana way. Extend a helping hand.

Instead of extending a helping hand, we have pompous elected officials stating that we must make examples of transgender children. Their objective, force schools to prohibit transgender children from participating in sports.

What in the hell is wrong with our legislators? Transgender athletes lose as many times as they win. Why do we want to put more road blocks in these children’s already stressed lives? They aren’t freaks. They are children. They are OUR children.

When will legislators act like responsible adults and take care of real problems. We have unemployed adults, children going to bed hungry, failing businesses, and a raging pandemic.

Shame, shame on the Montana Legislature. Such a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

