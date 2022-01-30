Respectful dialogue needed

I’d like to comment on the Wolstein and other letters.

I hate nasty attacks — R or D. (Both have these.) In Butte, virtually all Rs are a LOT nicer and less extreme than many. At monthly meetings, we hear many views, presented with politeness & respect. We have moderates (like me), Independents… and D visitors.

We share deep respect for the US and Montana Constitutions…especially Sunshine portions. (I respect Rep. Skees as MT GOP Treasurer — but his recent aspersions were appalling.) We abhor the illegal disregard shown on Sunshine in Helena (by R & D) — and the far worse illegality shown it by BSB (all by Ds). We abhor waste, fraud, and abuse of public monies — esp. BSB’s. “Enabling” of this in Helena is “bipartisan.” In Butte, the fraud/waste/abuse — and the “enabling” of it — is horrific and overwhelmingly by various Ds at the top of the Courthouse (and their “vampire cronies” — plus a disgusting “R” oligarch).

Rs here take election integrity very seriously (standing subcommittee). Last meeting, Chair Rob Dwyer (then all of us) joined to say we want absolute fairness in law and in fact. After that… let the R vs. D “chips” fall where they may. As a long-time judge of elections in Philadelphia and Butte, I can state several things. First, there remains vote fraud and ( Philadelphia only) voter suppression — all of it by Ds. Second, Montana and Georgia are getting closer to sane approaches. Early voting, no fault absentee ballots, some Sunday voting are all good ideas to try. Let’s continue these “labs of democracy”. (Who cares if some supporters had questionable desires?)

On photo ID: Forget planes, banks, etc. I must show valid, unexpired photo ID to pay bills at Charter and to send FedEx … no exceptions. Montana has “safety valves”. Let’s improve by setting up integration between DMV and voting ID. (DMV can pop up IDs, let’s give this capability to folks handling voting.) Election day registration? Sorry — I have seen its chaos.

I urge respectful dialogue between R & D. Think Evan Barrett & Mick “Pa” Ringsak. Think my BFF David Fattah (liberal urban D) and me. Let’s start by getting vocal on ending waste, fraud, and abuse in Butte (and Helena). That is a topic everyone agrees on (except, of course, the hardcore “Good Old Boy” D’s in and around the BSB Courthouse).

Jim Kephart for Montana House 74, Butte

