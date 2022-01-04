Respect medical choice

Thank you to the Montana Standard for allowing open discourse.

After reading the guest Op-ed written by RN nurse Corrine Hammond earlier this month I was impressed with her courage in speaking out about the right she has, as do all health care professionals, to her own medical choice when it comes to being vaccinated.

I am not a medical professional, however I am well informed about the science regarding the current covid19 policies and procedures being offered and promoted both by government agencies and medical facilities. Thanks to the many doctors on both sides of the vaccine and treatment issues I have formed my opinion for my own choices based on all the data collected over the past two years.

It occurred to me after reading Mrs. Hammond's article that what she and her colleagues at Big Sky Liberty Alliance are asking is not unreasonable in light of the limited time the mRNA products have been in circulation to address the SARS-coV-2 virus variants.

Bearing in mind that all other standard methods of protection against the spread of infection in a medical environment will be employed as is typical during an examination, I have no problem being attended to by a health care professional who has not had the mRNA injection. Actually, I would prefer the visit be conducted by a nurse or doctor that has not been injected.

My reasoning is that since it has been stated by Dr. Fauci that mRNA vaccine does not prevent infection or transmission of the virus that causes covid19 (SARS-coV-2) but only makes symptoms less severe, I would rather know the person I am in contact with is sick and/or infectious than have that condition not noticeable.

As a healthy person I now know that my risk of contracting late stage covid19 is statistically zero without having the mRNA injection, so why take the risk of the reported adverse effects? My risk-benefit analysis indicates my natural immunity is more effective if I should be exposed. Any nurse or doctor should be allowed the same medical choice assessment, IMHO.

John Stehber, Billings

