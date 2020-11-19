Respect differences

We’re all suffering from a touch of post-election trauma, so let’s extend some grace to Montana’s own native daughter, Jani Sena.

Jani’s ashamed of you — at least those of you who espouse political views different from hers. She thinks that the only reason you would do this is because you are uninformed, angry and lazy. If only you cowpie-for-brains knew that there’s Jani’s way of thinking or the wrong way. If only you wouldn’t have stupidly voted for the ignorant, creepy, thuggish foreigners Jani despises so.

I am going to take a long, hard look at my political motivations now that Jani has pointed out how stupid I am. I thought I was voting for principles like lower taxes and smaller government, but given Jani’s disdain, maybe I’m wrong.

Or not.

We are a politically divided nation. Though I disagree with the views held by half the electorate, I don’t doubt that my fellow citizens came to hold those views honestly and sincerely. I don’t assume that disagreeing with me makes them contemptible fools. We are all still Americans. I hold my beliefs firmly, vote my conscience and respect others who do the same; whether we agree or not.

Karen Screnar, Helena

