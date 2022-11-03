Republicans are the enemy of democracy

This is a sad conclusion to reach, but it is inescapable. The conclusion is that a vote for Republicans, this election cycle, is a vote against democracy. And that goes for any Republican, because the party is in lock step on this path. It’s sad because our country badly needs a functioning two-party system.

Unfortunately, a vote for Republican candidates, from school board to the senate, is a vote to deny women’s privacy, to limit voting, to do away with Social Security and Medicare, to ignore climate issues, to tell our school kids what books they can read and dictate lesson plans for their teachers, to funnel tax breaks to the wealthy few, to limit access to public lands, to allow malcontent teenagers free access to military weaponry, and to take control of the election process to further their aims. The point is, the Republican Party understands it can’t win a fair national election and has fallen under the spell of wacky conspiracy theories from outer space.