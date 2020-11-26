Republican disrespect

I don't understand the blatant disrespect exhibited by Republican legislators towards Montana health care workers, the sick and the dying.

When did care, compassion and help your neighbor become obsolete or political? I am referring to the lack of masks, social distancing and disregard for CDC guidelines shown by Republican legislators at their little get-together at the Capitol last week.

Healthcare workers across the state, especially Silver Bow county, are begging for Montanans to follow best practices during this health care crisis. Schools are closed, small businesses are struggling, nursing homes are overwhelmed, yet Republican legislators flaunt their "it's all about me and my political party attitude," with no regard for how their actions might affect the others.

Thank you to all of the health care workers across the state of Montana. Some of us have your backs.

Victoria Anfinson, Helena

