Representatives are not listening to constituents

Representatives aren't

listening to voters

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is dripping with irony with respect to our failing two party political system. We honor the man who said that we should judge by content of character. And yet the Republican Party is incapable of doing even that.

In the face of overwhelming evidence that George Santos, the most pathological and profligate liar ever to con his constituency to get elected to Congress, should be expelled from the House of Representatives, our Republican House leadership and our Montana representatives do nothing.

Until they do something, they have forfeited the right to spout their vacuous platitudes about "cleaning up Washington" and "draining the swamp." The filth they tolerate in their own house gives pig sties a bad name. And apparently the stink of George Santos hasn't gotten strong enough in the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives and specifically in Rep. Ryan Zinke's office. I hope that Congressman Zinke is reading this because I've tried to warn him of the stench, but he can't be reached by phone, either in Washington because his voice mail is always full, or in Montana, because not a single local office phone number has been published on his congressional website.