Remember Kansas

The most recent polling shows Mike Cooney trailing Greg Gianforte by five points in the race for Montana's next governor. Electing Gianforte, a businessman, as governor would be extremely risky for the economic well being of this state. Just ask the residents of Kansas.

A few years back Sam Brownback, a fiscal conservative who heavily favored business in that state, became Kansas's governor. Within one term, Brownback practically ruined that state's economy and nearly bankrupted the state by reducing taxes on businesses and by eliminating countless government regulations over business that were put in place to protect consumers. Like Brownback, Gianforte only has experience in business. Governments are not businesses. Businesses are designed to be run for profit. All decisions are made based upon a spread sheet, a profit and loss statement, and other business tools. If there isn't profit in something, the business, rightfully so, takes a pass.