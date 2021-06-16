Religious foundation?

Second Amendment rights - regardless of your stance upon them and their importance to you as a Montanan and American - are truly rights perceived to allow one to use violence. Regardless of if in self-defense or not, to use a firearm against another human is “violence”.

And I see at times people saying that the second amendment is a “God given right”. But if one looks at the world's major religions - at their core teachings - violence is far as stated as any kind of right.

Of the seven major religions Christianity 2.38 Billion, Moslem 1.91 B, Hinduism 1.25 B, Buddhism 0.51 B, Chinese (three main components) 0.39 B, Sikhism 0.026 B and Judaism 0.015 B for a total of about 6,480,700,000 people in the world (83% of people); none of the basic doctrines recommend or call for aggression or violence initiated by a human against another.