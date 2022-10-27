Reject Constitutional Amendment C-48

Stop predators from using the internet to prey upon children.

C-48 would prohibit law enforcement from detecting emails sent by predators intending to exploit minors for illegal or immoral purposes. C-48 would create a new right to surreptitious protection of harmful emails sent by perpetrators that lasts even after the emails have been sent and received by victim. The perpetrator is shielded even if the emails are stored in victim’s computer.

This new right would thwart law enforcement investigations into detecting perpetrators of exploitation of children and revealing their schemes of deception.

C-48 would be better entitled: “An Amendment for Protection of Sexual Predators.” C-48 was probably written with fine intentions but is potentially disastrous for the protection of our youth from internet exploitation. Join us in voting “No” on C-48.

David Nielsen,

Helena