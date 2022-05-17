Reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson

Having served as justices on the Montana Supreme Court, we are proud to endorse Justice Ingrid Gustafson for reelection as a justice on the Court in the primary and general elections.

Justice Gustafson was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in December 2017 by Governor Steve Bullock, and was then reelected in 2018. Prior to that Justice Gustafson served as a District Court trial judge in Yellowstone County, having been appointed to that position in 2004 by Governor Judy Martz. Justice Gustafson was reelected to the District Court three times.

While serving as a District Court judge, Justice Gustafson started the District’s felony drug court, and she established a pilot project in the area of child dependency. She has served on many professional organizations, too numerous to list here.

As a trial and appellate court jurist, Justice Gustafson has a reputation for fairness, independence, impartiality and for hard work. In terms of opinion writing, she is one of the most productive members of the Court, and has earned a reputation for expertise in interpreting Montana’s Constitution.

Preceding her career as a jurist, Justice Gustafson practiced law for 16 years in state and federal courts in a broad range of matters including personal injury, criminal defense, and domestic relations.

Justice Gustafson graduated from Montana State University with a degree in business and marketing. She received her law degree from the University of Montana Law School.

She is an NCAA all-American alpine ski racer and a member of Montana State University’s athletic hall of fame. She has played and refereed competitive soccer.

Justice Gustafson and her husband live in Billings where they raised their two children.

The 2022 elections for the Montana Supreme Court are critical. Court decisions must continue to be grounded in the facts and governing law of each case and must not be influenced by, much less decided on, the basis of partisan or special interest ideology. It is vitally important that we voters retain Justice Gustafson’s experience, independence, fairness and impartiality serving all Montanans in our third, co-equal branch of government.

We urge you to join us in voting to reelect Justice Gustafson in the 2022 primary and general elections.

James C. Nelson, James M. Regnier and Michael E. Wheat, Montana Supreme Court Justices, (retired)

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0