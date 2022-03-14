Reconsider vacation homes

I received a letter from a Missoula family asking to purchase my home in Philipsburg so they could have a place to stay when they come to ski, bike and play. They are self-described "normal Montanans doing normal Montana things."

Every day as I walk my dog through the streets of Philipsburg, I pass 28 VRBO's and 19 vacation homes, nearly all owned by folks from Missoula, Bozeman or Helena. Meanwhile, our hospital and school are constantly understaffed due to unstable housing. Help wanted signs adorn the windows of most businesses who cannot find employees because there is nowhere to live. All these 2nd homes have a major impact on our housing situation.

I replied to the letter that another vacation home is harmful to our community. If you love Pburg so much, move here permanently. Join our school, daycare or fire department. Be here on the weekdays, not just the weekends.

Those who sacrifice to live in a small rural community are rewarded by living close to the natural bounty that surrounds it. If you want to be a normal Montanan doing Montana things, make choices that help your fellow Montanans have housing. Please reconsider yet another Philipsburg vacation home.

BM Larson,

Philipsburg

