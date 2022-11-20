Reasons for inflation

I’ve done some extensive research on inflation. Depending on who you talk to the reasons vary for its cause. I was amazed that I never heard that fuel was a major reason for rising prices. I can’t give you a reason(s) why these so called experts avoided blaming fuel. We can all feel the affects when we fill up at the pumps. Oil companies have a wide range of reasons why they raise prices. Demand is used in every line of business, cost of production, research, finding new places to drill, world issues, OPEC, speculation, NYSE to name a few. If these were legitimate excuses you’d never see fuel prices drop. You’d find it next to impossible to find an area of our economy that isn’t affected by fuel cost. Every product in America is transported by vehicles that use fuel. What do you think happens when fuel cost rise? We have less to spend on everything because of the importance in the use of our vehicles. Those that transport product pass on that added expense to those receiving the product they move. Then they add price to make up that cost and more than likely add even more and blame it on inflation. Is Biden, the Democrats, Republicans to blame? Well, they have allowed oil companies to use excuses that really don’t justify the rise in pump prices we are living with now! Their record profits prove this. The lack of any inflationary activities towards oil production proves this. There’s not a single area of our economy that is afforded as many privileges, government assistance, breaks of all kinds than oil companies. So, blame both parties, not just the present president. Mainly, blame oil companies for manipulating government, using speculation and other world issues that have “NO” actual affect on their pricing as excuses to raise their prices. We have gone through this scenario so many times and have never looked at or handled it properly. So, I guess we are to blame as well. There are answers, find them and quit blaming just a president.