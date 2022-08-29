Real issue driving staffing crisis

All our jails, prisons, detention centers and department of correction facilities are overcrowded. Not by a little but by a lot. Way more than is acceptable for any Nation that claims to live in liberty or freedom. Russia, where freedoms can be enjoyed without the base alloy of hypocrisy incarcerates less of its citizens than the United States by a long shot. The statistics vary too much from source to source but one truth resonates all: the land of the free is anything but, and Montana is the leader of the pack.

Most persons incarcerated, are so because of the unspoken truth. There is money in this slave trade of sorts. That is the most honest description of what is going on between private corrections providers, prosecutors, judges, public defenders and the unknowing, uncaring citizens of Butte Silver Bow. We are as much to blame as they are, but something must be done. Holding people for six weeks without access to legal council, no bond or because they were caught with some dust in a baggie. Our community is crippled by fentanyl, yet we have not one out-of-state person arrested for bringing this poison to our streets. Yet our citizens, friends and family are being arrested in record numbers. Where is the community minded police work here. What are our detectives working on if they have made not one arrest of a trafficker of such a high profile drug onto our streets. This is not acceptable. We must free our own and make room for the drug dealing out-of-state criminals coming here to profit from our miseries. Misery from our lost friends and family to overdose, or sadly incarceration for a disease. Sad.