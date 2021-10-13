Real border issue

Judging by the 10-point plan the governors laid out, business needs were trumped by the whims of a xenophobic base that is unwilling to reform the legal immigration system to extend the same basic bargain to more immigrants that a nation in need of labor once offered to their ancestors. That being the case, one can only hope that Governor Gianforte came away with a real solution to the fentanyl epidemic. After all, for all of 2020, the Montana State Crime Lab confirmed the drug killed 41 of our residents … just about the same number of folks that died of COVID back here in Montana during the three days he was off deep in the heart of Texas.