Re-elect McClafferty

I have been a teacher in the Butte School District for the past 30+ years. During my tenure, Senator Edie McClafferty has been in the forefront for children within Butte School District as well as school districts statewide. She has served as Vice chair of the Education Committee since 2011 in both the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate. During this time Senator McClafferty has worked tirelessly to guarantee that all Montana children receive a quality education. She knows firsthand the importance of a good education for our students.