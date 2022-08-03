Ramsay: Proper Ramsay perspective

Proper Ramsay perspective

Ramsay — an issue of the property rights of the "One" vs. the property rights of the "Many." The “One” owner rather than risk the development of a residential area, that would have been acceptable to the “Many”, chose to make a quick sale to an inappropriate buyer.

Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board Member Tyler Shaffer said (Montana Standard July 21) “the planned truck stop was an example of a worldwide “proliferation of greed” by a big corporation...”

Let’s put the greed and the responsibility for this atrocity where it belongs.

At the beginning of the permitting process the B-SB Council of Council of Commissioners had the opportunity, and the authority, to “deny” this project, as various other local governments have done when Love’s wanted to locate in an inappropriate area.

But instead, the Council chose to be derelict in their “duties” and rubber stamp the B-SB City-County Government Administration’s “greed-based proposal” (as it would increase property tax revenue from the parcel of land in question) and “approved” this inappropriate project. This was done most probably in an illegal manner without first following the proper procedure stipulated in the Butte-Silver Bow City-County Government Charter under Powers and Duties of the Council of Commissioners Clause: 03.03 (e) to authorize community councils to advise the Council of Commissioners.

The State of Montana, Department of Revenue list the following as “valid protest grounds”: (1) The applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law. (Impossible when they would be operating on an illegally questionable location).

(2) The proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities. (Problematical give the distance and isolation from the local law enforcement, to the point that the B-SB Scherff has even stated that crime would probably increase in the area).

(3) The welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. (Needless to say, it will be).

That is to say in the case of the Ramsay residents all of the above are valid reasons why the B-SB Council of Commissioners should fulfill its “duties” and rectify this egregiously greed driven unjust infringement by the local government on the property rights of the “Many”.

This will not happen unless there is an overwhelming public outcry to the Council against this injustice.

It could be your neighborhood next.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte