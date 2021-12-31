Ramsay needs bigger post office

The Ramsay community area needs a newer expanded US Postal Service facility! The Ramsay Post Office has been trying to operate well over 100% of physical design capacity for well over the last 3 years I can attest to.

Rarely do I ever speak against my own employer; however, this is an issue that needs a resolution for the community's needs. I do not know what the US Postal Service's future plans are for the Ramsay community for postal services.

Maybe that's a clear case of a lack of communication between "Management" and the locals who actually work the communities.

Douglas Grant, Butte

