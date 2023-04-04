Raise the bar

Think about it: “Innocent until proven guilty.” Does that phrase mean a person isn’t guilty? No! It means we let the court system, lawyers, proof, facts and evidence decide a person’s fate. Should it matter who the person is on trial? It shouldn’t, no matter whether the person is found guilty or innocent. We shouldn’t lower the standard of guilt because of a person.

I find it so hypocritical that a person campaigned on draining the swamp, people voted for this person, not just once, and all he did was fill my country with swamp water.

Our elected officials have constantly shown that they lived by a lower ethical standard than the rest of us. Why not? They pretty much police themselves. We have prisons full of people who have lived their lives deciding what is acceptable behavior in their lives. Do you think Washington will improve when voters see ethics so so differently when viewing the two parties? If you consider yourself a Democrat or Republican, you find it so easy to find fault in the opposite party but are quick to forgive, accept and/or excuse those in your party for the same and most times worse behavior. Denying this is the most glaring activity that gives us, “innocent even when proven guilty!”

For a country that has so many people claiming to have common sense, heart and thoughtfulness for others, I see just minuscule amounts of each. Why? We think highly of ourselves and spend to much time finding fault in others. If I gave you the best example of this, the response would show all that is wrong in politics. The conversation after also would prove me right about most voters seeing things differently when it comes to ethical behavior of the two parties. The excuses fly when fault is pointed out. How often have you heard those in your party say, “You’re right, I’m wrong.” Yes, you don’t hear it from the other party, but it doesn’t excuse you, either! Lastly, let’s start raising the bar for our party and ourselves!

Keith Isaacson,

Deer Lodge