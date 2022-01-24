Radiation without representation

Most voters know there once was a law that allowed them the sole authority to approve where a nuclear power plant could be built in Montana. The Nuclear Vote Initiative I-80 was passed by 65% of the voters in 1978. It remained law for forty four years until Rep. Derek Skees decided he wanted to build a nuclear facility in Colstrip.

This past week, a legislative study group listened to ”highly paid experts” who know about nuclear energy but little about Montana. Surely Montana engineers or professors from our universities could have supplied important information on siting a nuclear plant.

Montana history holds an “unpleasant truth” for this legislative study group. There wasn’t just one vote on nuclear power plants in Montana, but two. The first Initiative was I-71 in 1976. It was decisively voted down when 41% voted for the Initiative and 59% voted “No.”

What was so unacceptable to voters? Both I-71 and I-80 were actually very similar. The major difference was that I-80 allowed the “voters to approve” where a nuclear plant could be built. I-71 allowed the “legislature to approve” where a plant would be built.

The voters in 1971 saw the influence that Montana Power had over the Legislature. They didn’t want the Nuclear Industry to pile on. As a result they passed I-80 with this slogan “No radiation without representation.” We will soon learn if voters still feel strongly about this issue.

Carole Mackin, Helena

