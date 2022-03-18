Racicot better fit as Democrat
Every time I see some mention or reference to former Governor Marc Racicot, I grit my teeth, remembering that it was on his watch and at his urging the finest power company in America, Montana Power Company, was dismembered and the dams sold off, costing the state's consumers millions of dollars and its employees a calamitous loss of their retirement savings and stock. Many of them never recovered financially and our state is still paying a heavy price for it.
His smarmy-tongued speech and glossy, phony manner reminds me of Obama or Hillary. Just another politician who got rich feeding at the public trough.
The things Trump did benefited Americans. Racicot can't say the same.
He'd be a better fit as the chair of the Democratic Committee.
David Lloyd,
Helena