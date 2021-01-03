Quit playing politics

Montana is composed of honest people. They expect the people who represent them in the US Congress to be the same. Specifically Jon Tester.

Because of the election dispute Jon Tester should join with those who want a fair and credible audit of the election results. It is time to quit playing politics and have some honest answers. If Jon Tester thinks it is OK to still play politics with this serious matter, he should be impeached because he will no longer be representing the people of Montana.