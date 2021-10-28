Quit playing politics

"Responsibility" — The Montana State Constitution says the government of the State of Montana is "responsible" for providing a "clean and healthful environment" to the best of its ability. I call providing an environment as free as possible from lethal highly contagious communicable diseases to be part of that responsibility.

I do not believe that the people in our local government and in the government of the State of Montana are so inept that they do not know what has worked in other states and other countries that they do not know what needs to be done. It is time to quit playing politics with people's lives and come together to fight the common enemy!