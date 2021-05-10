Questioning judiciary

I find the conflict between the legislature and the judicial branch very interesting. There appears to be a considerable amount of deflection from the judiciary over this controversy.

In all of the reporting, I find one item quite interesting; that is, the lost email containing the poll by the judiciary. I doubt this poll would contain scathing information. So then why was it deleted?

A poll is just that, it is designed to get a person's opinion. For the Legislature to ask to see it, I feel, is not unreasonable.

The Legislature is a reflection of the people. If asked, I suspect most people would want to see what the judicial system is thinking. Quite possibly, it leads one to think that the judiciary is not as unbiased as claimed.

It may be said that the email has been deleted but as we know in today's tech world, it exists somewhere. The Supreme Court's administrator should turn it over.

Matt West, Townsend

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0