Puzzling removal

If you’ve ever been involved in a community organization, you know that it’s not easy to get good volunteers to serve on the board. So it is surprising that a dedicated board member was recently dismissed from Butte-Silver Bow’s Historic Preservation Commission for no clear reason.

Russell O’Leary served three years on the HPC. Near the conclusion of his term, he was notified by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher that, in a departure from longstanding practice, he would not be reappointed to the commission.

By all accounts O’Leary had good attendance, came to commission meetings prepared, expressed himself courteously, and was well respected by other members of the HPC. O’Leary held a seat that was designated for real estate agents. Importantly, he also brought to the table his hands-on experience in renovating historic buildings in Butte, including a number of multi-unit residential buildings. His departure leaves the HPC sorely lacking in this type of practical knowledge.

Which makes one wonder, why was O’Leary bumped off the HPC board? Was it for political reasons? How does this serve the interest of the citizens of Butte-Silver Bow?

At the very least, it seems a poor way to treat a community member who volunteered his time and expertise.

Nancy Woodruff, Butte

