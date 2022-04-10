Putin must be stopped

NATO and the West (U.S.) need to step up. We need to give Ukraine exactly what they need to protect themselves from the air. How much more destruction do we need to see? Bullies bluff. The only way to deal with this kind of bully is to keep your foot on his neck. They will always take advantage of your fear or rational thought. We are all responsible for the existing nuclear threat. We all allowed it to be created and exist. That was our mistake. This is what happens when we seek domination over each other. Mankind is naturally violent. The United States been at war most of our existence. The world has been at war most of mankind’s existence. It’s awful and it’s the truth. Putin must be stopped. Give the Ukrainian people the means to control their airspace.