Put politics aside

The Bureau of Land Management has been unable to fully manage the millions of public acres under its jurisdiction since 2017. The last nominee to run the BLM was not confirmed by the U.S. Senate due to his lack of experience and his life’s work to convert public lands into private land ownership.

Today, we have the opportunity to send an exceptionally qualified Montanan, Tracy Stone-Manning, to become Director of this very important wing of the Interior Department. I have known Tracy for nearly 40 years. She has a proven track record of bringing people together to strengthen local economies while also protecting the public lands that serve as the backdrop to our Montana outdoor way of life.

Sadly, Senator Daines is joining a very vocal minority of partisan voices attempting to derail Stone-Manning’s nomination. In other words, he would rather exact a partisan vendetta than to have someone qualified and ready to hit the ground running at the BLM -- which hasn’t had a director in close to five years.

The time is now for Sen. Daines to put politics aside, and support our public lands by putting Tracy Stone-Manning in charge of the Bureau of Land Management.

Greg Munther, Missoula

