Purveyor of chaos
Humans evolved with perceptive social brains to spot fellow citizens and leaders acting in “bad faith”. Our ancestors safeguarded essential social cohesion by punishing liars and cons with clear consequences. Most people have long seen Trump for what he is: a reality-TV caricature and buffoon, a pathological liar (20,000+) with five bankruptcies, and a dangerous purveyor of chaos, misinformation, and divisiveness. He’s an incompetent, corrupt, unqualified, and exposed failure. Trump is preaching hate and inciting violence.
Forty years ago America enjoyed a healthy, thriving middle class. That shared prosperity was destroyed by corrosive Republican hyper-capitalism (neoliberalism). “Trickle down” economics was a disastrous lie. Its exclusive objective was rigged to steal the public treasure from the many and redistribute it upward to the already mega-wealthy. Half of Americans effectively now live in poverty. Republicans failed America by not provided humane healthcare, economic justice, retirement, environmental justice, education, rational immigration, a trusted judiciary, inclusive stability, or any safety net.
Republicans are owned by Trump, a damaged human being. Republican enablers are complicit hypocrites, abandoning any professed party standards and core values. Their unmasked brand is now greed, hatred, fear, scapegoating, and gaslighting. Republicans have failed miserably and lethally to serve or protect us. They are all discredited for not acting in basic good faith.
This current soul sickness is our national spiritual reckoning. These Montana Republican bad actors sold us out and failed their leadership test: Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale, and Zinke.
Greg Jahn, Billings
