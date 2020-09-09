× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Purveyor of chaos

Humans evolved with perceptive social brains to spot fellow citizens and leaders acting in “bad faith”. Our ancestors safeguarded essential social cohesion by punishing liars and cons with clear consequences. Most people have long seen Trump for what he is: a reality-TV caricature and buffoon, a pathological liar (20,000+) with five bankruptcies, and a dangerous purveyor of chaos, misinformation, and divisiveness. He’s an incompetent, corrupt, unqualified, and exposed failure. Trump is preaching hate and inciting violence.

Forty years ago America enjoyed a healthy, thriving middle class. That shared prosperity was destroyed by corrosive Republican hyper-capitalism (neoliberalism). “Trickle down” economics was a disastrous lie. Its exclusive objective was rigged to steal the public treasure from the many and redistribute it upward to the already mega-wealthy. Half of Americans effectively now live in poverty. Republicans failed America by not provided humane healthcare, economic justice, retirement, environmental justice, education, rational immigration, a trusted judiciary, inclusive stability, or any safety net.