Pull together on climate

But some of my friends found their negativity too much to bear. To effectively fight climate change we all need to pull together.

This would serve as the agent of change to make the rapid transition that 350 Montana seeks. It works in a way that my conservative friends can get behind, using market forces to unleash the innovation and new jobs that make the clean energy future happen. And it has been carefully organized to get us through the transition without damaging our economy or bringing harm to the least among us.