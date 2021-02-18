Public servant needed
It didn’t take Matt Rosendale long to forget about Montana. His first piece of legislation is a bill to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.” The bill would revoke the tax-exempt treatment of bonds issued by jurisdictions that do not comply with federal orders about undocumented immigrants. By wreaking havoc on cities’ finances, Rosendale’s bill would force them to bend to the will of federal authorities.
Rosendale could not have written a bill less relevant to Montana. There is not one jurisdiction in the state that fits the definition of the bill; the nearest one is 500 miles away in Seattle. Montana is 49th nationally in the number of undocumented immigrants, with fewer than 5,000 estimated to reside here. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement has to deport at most a few dozen people a year from Montana. There could not be a smaller problem facing Montanans than crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
This bill’s irrelevance to Montana is a reminder of Rosendale’s real agenda. After a decade of running for every office he could find, Rosendale finally got into Congress — and back to his real home on the East Coast. Now he is has found a hot-button issue to elevate his profile on the national stage. Put simply, he is using Montana’s only seat in the House to advance his career as a conservative celebrity on the One America Network and the Washington cocktail party circuit.