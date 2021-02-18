Public servant needed

It didn’t take Matt Rosendale long to forget about Montana. His first piece of legislation is a bill to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.” The bill would revoke the tax-exempt treatment of bonds issued by jurisdictions that do not comply with federal orders about undocumented immigrants. By wreaking havoc on cities’ finances, Rosendale’s bill would force them to bend to the will of federal authorities.

Rosendale could not have written a bill less relevant to Montana. There is not one jurisdiction in the state that fits the definition of the bill; the nearest one is 500 miles away in Seattle. Montana is 49th nationally in the number of undocumented immigrants, with fewer than 5,000 estimated to reside here. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement has to deport at most a few dozen people a year from Montana. There could not be a smaller problem facing Montanans than crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.