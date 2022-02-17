Public lands in common

Montana’s citizens are as diverse as its landscape, and just as the plains erupt into the towering mountains and cavernous canyons, so too are our neighbors and coworkers equally, and perhaps more so, diverse.

From Republicans to Democrats, conservatives to liberals, rural residents to urban dwellers, from timber workers to conservationists, bikers to snowmobilers, anglers to hunters, and ranchers to students, Montana is comprised of a vast scope of ideals and beliefs. And yet, all Montanans are united in one constant value: Protecting public lands. It's the dinner table topic, the subject of neighborly small talk, and from Broadus to Libby and Wolf Point to Helena, it's the value that spans the state. Protecting waters and land are essential to Montana’s way of life.

Introduce the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. A broad piece of federal legislation that would secure the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, secure timber production and reforestation, and defend public lands surrounding the Scapegoat and Bob Marshall wilderness for the generations to come. The BCSA would protect the angler, hunter, outfitter, rancher, logger, and everyday Montanan by ensuring our state and way of life is secured.

The BCSA was born around the dining room table, in small towns, and around Main Street. In the schools and businesses, between neighbors and families, the BCSA is Montana made. Public lands are neighborly, a point of commonality and shared experiences, and all of us, every Montanan, is dedicated to their protection.

Wyatt Clark, Livingston

