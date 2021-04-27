Public-lands attack
Saturday morning, my family loaded up buckets, tools, and passion for the public lands and access around our home. We headed to our meeting spot at the Divide Bridge. We decided to celebrate Earth Day Saturday, by taking care of the pristine areas along the Big Hole River we love and share with all public land users, no matter where they are from, what they think about various issues or who they are. We all share these beautiful public lands and access to waterways and find peace, beauty and enjoyment in these areas.
Along the way, I heard there was a move afoot in Helena to investigate, harass and eliminate organizations that had any environmental focus. The notion that an amendment would be inserted into an appropriations bill at the end of the legislative session attacking “environmental organizations” shows Republicans are not interested in public input or opinion on issues, especially public lands concerns about the environment.
Really???? Shame on you Republican party. All the people that affiliate with anything environmental, your names are being taken, noted, and reported to the Montana DOJ for possible violation of not agreeing with a plank in the Republican party. This language is written to attack, suppress, bankrupt & render extinct any organization or thought through litigation, including sportsman’s groups, MWF, MWA, TU, Glacier Conservancy, Yellowstone Forever, we are going on a LIST. The amendment further directs that this data be collected back to 2011. Montana Legislature, try to do one good thing before you adjourn. Remove this amendment and stop attacking public lands and people that dedicate their passion to preserving it.