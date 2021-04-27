Public-lands attack

Saturday morning, my family loaded up buckets, tools, and passion for the public lands and access around our home. We headed to our meeting spot at the Divide Bridge. We decided to celebrate Earth Day Saturday, by taking care of the pristine areas along the Big Hole River we love and share with all public land users, no matter where they are from, what they think about various issues or who they are. We all share these beautiful public lands and access to waterways and find peace, beauty and enjoyment in these areas.

Along the way, I heard there was a move afoot in Helena to investigate, harass and eliminate organizations that had any environmental focus. The notion that an amendment would be inserted into an appropriations bill at the end of the legislative session attacking “environmental organizations” shows Republicans are not interested in public input or opinion on issues, especially public lands concerns about the environment.