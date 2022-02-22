Public-interest litigation

I am writing to respond to Dale Sexton’s column, “Progress is being made on Crazies, but engagement still needed,” published in The Montana Standard on Feb. 16.

The progress made by the Forest Service correlates with the federal lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Friends of the Crazy Mountains, Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Enhancing Montana's Wildlife and Habitat, and Skyline Sportsmen's Association. After this coalition sued in May 2019 against the Forest Service for failing to protect and defend public access rights in the Crazies, the agency's conduct changed and it took action. By way of example: Sept. 2019, Forest Service relinquishes easement interests on west-side; Oct. 2019, Forest Service releases south-side land exchange for public scoping; Sept. 2020, Forest Service announces new easement crossing on northeast-side; and July 2021, Colorado-based Western Land Group submits east-side proposal to the Forest Service. This timeline implies the public interest litigation prompted the Forest Service, and other required parties, to seek resolution before the federal court ruled on the merits of the lawsuit. Keep in mind these access disputes festered and languished for decades.

On Jan. 18, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan heard oral argument and asked questions on the murky access issues on the west and east sides. Through a declaratory judgment, the federal court can remedy any harm that may have been done to the public by the Forest Service and limit future harm. Judge Cavan's ruling will also become part of a public "setting the record straight". This will be more measurable progress as well because the whole of what the public has been told at this point is according to hearsay.

Yes, there is measurable progress on access in the Crazy Mountains. We can thank public interest litigation for what we're witnessing in the range. Let's give credit where it's due.

Sheila Royston, Wilsall

