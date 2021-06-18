Public at risk

The recent article discussing the possible ramifications of House Bill 257 should be concerning to the public.

This bill appears to hamstring the ability of county health departments to enforce regulations pertaining to food safety in food service establishments. Sanitarians inspect food service establishments to verify that microbiological standards are followed for cleanliness, proper food storage (covering, temperature, etc.), food preparation, presence of vectors (mice, insects and others), and safe food handling techniques by staff.

When these standards are not followed food-borne illness will likely occur. Food-borne illnesses include those caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium (botulism), Salmonella, Staphylococcus, E.coli etc.

These diseases result in serious illness (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting etc.) and in some cases death, such as what occurred in recent E.coli outbreaks caused by contaminated vegetables and meats.