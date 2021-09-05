Prudent moves

Now entering a second year of COVID, I know that the circumstances are difficult and emotional. We all want what is best for kids and to keep employees safe. It falls on our Board and Superintendent to do what can be done. Based on available data and best practices, the Superintendent and Board did the right things: begin with masks as a part of a larger strategy born of last year’s experience, and then reevaluate periodically depending on the best available information.