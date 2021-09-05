Prudent moves
Now entering a second year of COVID, I know that the circumstances are difficult and emotional. We all want what is best for kids and to keep employees safe. It falls on our Board and Superintendent to do what can be done. Based on available data and best practices, the Superintendent and Board did the right things: begin with masks as a part of a larger strategy born of last year’s experience, and then reevaluate periodically depending on the best available information.
Especially given that kids cannot yet vaccinate and there’s an uptick of COVID cases, it is simply prudent to take reasonable precautions. Also, it is much easier to start with more stringent protections and then, if appropriate, reduce them.
We enter this second year together, blessed with a Superintendent and School Board clearly dedicated to doing right by our community. Now is a time to remain calm, guided by reason, and focused on the welfare of our schools.
Koby Martin, Butte