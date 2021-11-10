Providers think twice

I worked as a physician at St. Peter’s Medical Center from the start of the COVID pandemic through the 2020-2021 winter surge in COVID cases. I saw Helena being served by a dedicated group of providers and staff who spent long hours caring for seriously ill patients in difficult circumstances. The current spike in cases Montana is experiencing has by all accounts been even worse.

Medical providers take pride in healing their patients and the charge that St. Peter’s providers would withhold a proven therapy that could lead to a “win” in this brutal disease is not believable. The additional charge that they would attempt to “withhold legal documents” is less believable.

I’m currently filling critical care needs in Montana in another medical center. I enjoy the natural beauty of your state and I have found the people friendly and the respective hospital teams professional and hard-working. I’d like to continue working in Montana. This incident will gain further national media attention and it will have a chilling effect on prospective providers and nurses who want to provide care to Montanans. I know it has made me rethink working in your state. I hope the legislative investigation is taken seriously.

Randy Sasich, Kelso, Washington

