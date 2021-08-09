 Skip to main content
Proud of Rosendale
A lot of people talk about “protecting our Montana way of life” but Matt Rosendale is actually doing it! The far left has spent us into oblivion, trying to take our guns, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the country each month and wants young men to compete with our daughters in sports and take showers with them!

Matt finds this unacceptable and won’t be intimidated by the mob who say otherwise.

We are very proud of the accomplishments by Matt!

Karen Marshall, Bozeman

