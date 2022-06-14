Protection of the guilty

“Innocence does not find near so much protection as guilt.” — Francois de La Rochefoucauld (1613–1680) an accomplished French moralist.

Donald Trump was impeached for misconduct twice in his term of presidency, first by the U.S. House on Dec. 18, 2019. The partisan U.S. Senate acquitted him of two charges. His second impeachment by the U.S. House on January 13, 2021 after the January 6 insurrection. Again the U.S. Senate acquitted him with 57 guilty, 43 non-guilty.

Now a U.S. House select committee is revisiting Jan. 6. The first prime time presentation occurred last night. The impeachment is a political process, and the select committee's primary stated purpose is for national security enhancement, to prevent an insurrection from occurring again.

Through all of these difficulties, never has Donald Trump appeared before congress or the American people addressing his charges under oath. Many of his aides defied subpoenas, in the two impeachment proceedings.

Trump has never appeared to be a man of innocence to such charges or one without any apparent trust in the U.S. Constitution’s function in its role of fulfilling justice according to law. An oath to the U.S. Constitution seemed only another contract to hired contractors to ignore, and always get the upper hand. Instead, he would invariably depend upon others’ protection, i.e. Mitch McConnell, and immediately took to his rally schedule, in an entirely political manner. One must suspect that he’ll soon try to summon support in another safe rally location, where he can use his characteristic stochastic rhetoric, to once again sell himself to those easily inclined to deception, and perhaps sow more resentment among his followers, and further divide the nation.

It is beyond comprehension the faith that many have for this one reality TV celebrity and failed businessman. And my simple question to those supporters is “has he ever acted in an innocent way?”

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

