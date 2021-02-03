Protect students

As a Butte Central High School student, being able to attend sporting events has always been an underappreciated privilege.

As of recently, and in response to the current pandemic, student sections have been ruled out across the nation entirely. As a student-athlete myself, it was hard playing with little to no fans in the crowd, but I understand that it was also entirely necessary. The more fans we have attending, the higher risk we have for spreading the disease. Student sections are simply not needed.

Our community is in danger, and I would never want to risk another's life solely because I want more fans in the crowd. Introducing a student section to the local games would only endanger more of our people. I understand that these students spend all day together at school, but they are also social distancing at school (and being disciplined when not).

It would be even more difficult to enforce social distancing rules outside of a schooling environment. Not to mention the countless other fans that the students would be encountering. Butte needs to think about their people before they deem a student section necessary. While high school sports are absolutely crucial to a high school athlete, student sections are sadly not.

Sydnie Byrnes, Butte Central student

Love 7 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1