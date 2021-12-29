Protect public education

In "Parents Need Education Choices," David Herbst's editorial makes two seemingly reasonable arguments: that parents shouldn't be forced to have their children follow mask mandates instituted during the pandemic by public schools, and that parents should be allowed "school choice," that is, they should receive government vouchers paying the costs of enrolling their children in private schools. But Herbst's arguments are flawed for several reasons.

First, what valid reason can parents have for defying a mask mandate by sending their children to school unmasked during this pandemic? The entire medical and scientific establishment agrees that masks protect people from contracting Covid, and, if they have the virus, from transmitting it to someone else. A child who attends school unmasked threatens to spread a disease that at last count has killed 800,000 Americans.

As for "school choice," the main problem with this proposal is that it drains money from our already chronically underfunded public schools, Also, if parents choose to send their children to religious schools, as many do, this is a violation of the constitutional separation of Church and State.

Moreover, enrolling students in private schools places them in educational ghettos, where everyone they meet is just like them. Public schools do just the opposite, bringing children from every conceivable background into the same classroom, where they will discover new beliefs, new ways of thinking and living that will expand their minds, which is why the public school "melting pot" is one of the glories of American democracy, In this time of incredible political polarization in our country, the last thing government should be doing is funding policies that divide Americans even further,

If parents don't wish their children to attend public school, they should home school them or enroll them in private schools at their own expense, They shouldn't expect the American taxpayer to fund their educational "choices."

Henry Gonshak, Butte

