Protect our right to clean air, water and healthy public lands

One of the best things about growing up in Montana is the opportunity to be outdoors. I grew up going to hunting camps and high mountain lakes with my dad and uncles. Now, as a dad to three girls, I want the same experiences with them. If you ask them what their favorite activity is, the answer will be a deafening yell: “ICE FISHING!” We love taking our bird dogs out during any season, looking for pheasants or hiking to a mountain meadow. Our family lives for Montana’s recreational experiences.

Defending Montana’s constitution is the best way to make sure that my daughters, and their daughters, can keep enjoying our great outdoors. The constitution states “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations. The legislature shall provide for the administration and enforcement of this duty.” (Article IX, section 1)

During this session, some lawmakers are coming after this right. Removing or editing this language would threaten our children’s future adventures. I want to watch my girls grow up in a clean and healthful environment. I want to watch any grandkids do the same.

I urge everyone who values our outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and more — to tell their legislators that Montanans want to protect our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. We all have a duty to stand up for these rights and let our voices be heard. We all want Montana to be the last best place forever.

Jason Jolliff,

Clancy