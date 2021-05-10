Protect Constitution

By now, most Montanans are aware of the gun bill (HB 102) making “guns everywhere,” legal. This bill makes everyone unsafe — students, teachers, and the general public. Guns in the hands of every person in every place is dangerous. How many mass shootings, suicides, murders, and accidental deaths will be tied back to this law?

I’m a strong supporter of gun rights, and see no problem with reasonable gun laws. Many laws regulate our society for the common good. No reasonable person objects to seat belt and helmet laws, or prohibiting guns in airports, so why more guns in colleges, and in public buildings?

Safety is NOT about everyone carrying a gun, waiting for a shootout — it should be more about responsible gun laws, mental health services and the like.

An even bigger problem with this bill is the Legislature infringing on the Board of Regents' constitutional authority. The Board of Regents should show more sense than the legislature and reject this extremist legislation. Urge them to say no to guns on campus and in government buildings. If they don’t resist this, then they have given up a legitimate constitutional responsibility. Contact them at: http://protectmtconstitution.com/

Nancy Warren, Billings

