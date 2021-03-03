Poverty wage

The current Montana minimum wage of $8.75 per hour is a poverty wage.

If someone earning the minimum wage in Montana is fortunate enough to be able to work full-time hours (and many are not), she or he would earn only $18,200/ year, which is 84% of the federal poverty line for a family of two. The percentage of people in households supported by a low-wage worker living in or near poverty in Montana is 29.1%. It’s crystal clear that at the current minimum wage, Montana workers struggle paycheck-to-paycheck.

We need to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in Montana, linked to cost-of-living increases so that the lowest-paid among us are unable to earn a living wage. More than half of all workers in Montana make less than $15/hr, and a $15/hr minimum wage in Montana would raise yearly wages to $31,200 annually. Furthermore, one in four working Montana women would get a raise if the minimum is lifted to $15.

This would lift tens of thousands of Montanans out of poverty not to mention save millions in taxpayer dollars.