Pot, meet kettle

Thank you to James Nelson, the retired Montana Supreme Court justice, for sharing his insights on the recent Dobbs decision. As he is a retired Supreme Court justice and undoubtedly has more than a passing familiarity with the Constitution, I was curious to get his learned analysis on the ruling. Surely he must have some sound arguments to counter this decision. The retired Supreme Court justice does not disappoint. First, he delivers a bit of shocking news, “There are six Roman Catholics sitting on the court”! Furthermore, it was this “bunch of partisan hacks” that decided the Dobbs case. Then he states the obvious, “The impartiality of the six Catholic justices sitting on a case involving abortion is not even questionable.” No need to trouble ourselves with any legal reasoning, the retired supreme court justice argues, “… the majority conformed their decision to the sectarian doctrines of the Catholic Church.”