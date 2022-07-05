Pot, meet kettle
Thank you to James Nelson, the retired Montana Supreme Court justice, for sharing his insights on the recent Dobbs decision. As he is a retired Supreme Court justice and undoubtedly has more than a passing familiarity with the Constitution, I was curious to get his learned analysis on the ruling. Surely he must have some sound arguments to counter this decision. The retired Supreme Court justice does not disappoint. First, he delivers a bit of shocking news, “There are six Roman Catholics sitting on the court”! Furthermore, it was this “bunch of partisan hacks” that decided the Dobbs case. Then he states the obvious, “The impartiality of the six Catholic justices sitting on a case involving abortion is not even questionable.” No need to trouble ourselves with any legal reasoning, the retired supreme court justice argues, “… the majority conformed their decision to the sectarian doctrines of the Catholic Church.”
Those sectarian doctrines come through loud and clear in the Dobbs ruling; radical stuff like, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion…” and, get this, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives.” Such overt expressions of Catholic piety make one think we should get rid of that pesky Article VI prohibition against ‘religious tests’, to ensure only right-thinking people serve on our courts…
That a retired supreme court justice would resort to soft bigotry rather than reasoned discourse is shameful. Since the Dobbs decision, Christian pregnancy support centers have been firebombed, Catholic churches vandalized, and there was an assassination attempt on one of those “Roman Catholics” sitting on the bench. “Partisan hacks,” Mr. Nelson? Pot, meet kettle.
John LaFave,
Butte